The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Uzbekistan in late September which is a good opportunity for Iranian industries to enhance their activities.

Paying special attention to this summit can give the countries that are oppressively under US sanctions an opportunity to neutralize these sanctions

Full concentration on this summit can prepare a gold opportunity for the countries that are oppressively under US boycott to neutralize these sanctions.

According to the information headquarters of the first international exhibition of IranEXISCO, In the upcoming summit, based on the announced plans, executive instructions for finalizing Iran's membership will be announced,which is a big step in our country benefiting from the economic and political opportunities as well as the advantages of Iran's membership in this organization.

Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization provides a special opportunity for the diplomatic apparatus and the country's industries to expand their markets and gain international experience.

Due to this important the international conference and exhibition of Iran's business opportunities EXISCO are going to be held in coming months in an atmosphere which will provided an opportunity for these countries with the active production, commercial, government and private sectors to become more familiar with the economic advantages and investment opportunities of our country.

EXISCO will open up on supporting the production and export sector of knowledge-based companies in the country by the aim of developing exports and supplying raw materials in order to remove deprivation.

Simultaneously a specialized conference will be held with the presence of international academic, scientific and economic authorities who will investigate issues such as the researches of future commercial cooperation in Shanghai organizations , industrial development ,active common markets,joint cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

This international exhibition with the aim of creating an export market for knowledge-based companies, establishing a joint bank, helping international financial exchanges without dollars and developing the business of our country's merchants,familiarizing our country's industries with other countries of the Shanghai Organization will be start.

This event will be able to increase non-oil exports due to the potential and high capabilities of some member states of Shanghai, such as Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, etc., as well as Iran's neighbors, such as Iraq and Pakistan and give a platform for extensive commercial communications. Among the other advantages of this exhibition we can refer to the activation of double capacities for knowledge-based companies and accelerators, as well as new technologies, which are currently growing rapidly in our country,facilitating the entry of Iranian companies into the markets of the Shanghai Organization member states , Eurasia and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation can be a suitable step for these companies, so no doubt EXISCO Exhibition can play an important role in this field.

Considering the difficult economic situation and the destructive effects of such economic conditions have on people's welfare,this exhibition as an international event should not be missed. We can follow all economic challenges and opportunities in all fields and sustainable development of communication, financial relations, customs, transportation, banking and insurance, international standards in a new way in this comprehensive event

Shanghai organizations is a large market with a population of several billion people, which are the big clubs of the country sanctioned by the US and the West.

In the international dimension, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is holding its summit while tensions between America and countries such as Russia and China have expanded more than before, and this has increased the importance of this summit.

One of the issues that the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized before is confronting the dominance of the dollar in the financial markets of the world. For Shanghai Cooperation Organization, creation of a mechanism for financial exchanges out of the dollar is highly attentive than before.

endNewsMessage1