Russia to release details on Crimean Bridge incident

Russia will soon release information about the scale of damage inflicted on the Crimean Bridge as a result of an attack blamed on Ukrainian forces on Monday, the Russian government said in a statement on its official TASS news agency.

"The scope of the damage done to the roadway is currently being analyzed, and details about the scale and nature of the damage will be available soon," the Cabinet said in a statement on Monday following a meeting of a government crisis response commission.

The statement added that additional resources have been channeled into the restoration efforts for the bridge.

Last night, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles carried out an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident which left a couple dead, with a child being injured. Also, the roadway was damaged in the attack.

Though the attack halted traffic on the bridge, the railway service has already been restored, and the ferry service is available, too. Passenger cars will be able to depart from Crimea by ferry service, while truck drivers are urged to take bypass routes via regions that have recently joined Russia from Ukraine.

endNewsMessage1