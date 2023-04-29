Syria's UN Envoy Accuses Israel of Coordinating with Daesh

​Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, accused Israel of coordinating with Daesh (ISIL or ISI) and prolonging the crisis in Syria.

Sabbagh said that the Israeli regime is escalating attacks on Syrian territory, adding that it coincides with Daesh's aggressors, which shows the similarities between their terrorism and coordination.

Sabbagh made these remarks during a session of the UN Security Council on humanitarian and political issues in Syria.

He stated that Israel's continued attacks on Syrian lands have targeted residential buildings, civilian airports, and infrastructure, killing civilians.

Sabbagh renewed Syria's call for the UN to condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

