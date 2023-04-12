Iran welcomes group of tourists from China

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts has held a ceremony to welcome a group of Chinese Tourists in Saadabad Palace, Tehran.

The ceremony was attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua and the deputy for tourism affairs in the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran, Ali Asghar Shalbafian Hosseinabadi on Tuesday.

Chang Hua said in the ceremony that China and Iran enjoy traditional friendship, and the comprehensive bilateral strategic partnership has been steadily developed in recent years.

Pointing to Iran’s ancient civilization besides more than 20 global cultural and natural heritage sites and rich tourism resources, he underlined that the two countries are expected to further strengthen popular and cultural exchanges and promote public diplomacy plus tourism.

He added that China is willing to strengthen tourism cooperation with Iran.

