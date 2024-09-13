Iran president leaves Basra for Tehran
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has left the Iraqi city of Basra for Tehran after winding up his state visit to the neighboring country.
President Pezeshkian had arrived in Baghdad for a three-day visit on Wednesday.
Apart from visiting Baghdad, the president also visited other Iraqi cities of Najaf, Karbala, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Basra.
He was accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, economy, road and urban development, and the chief of his presidential office.