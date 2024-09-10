Top Iranian security official departs for Russia
The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has left Tehran for St. Petersburg, Russia, to take part in the 14th Meeting of BRICS High-Ranking Officials responsible for security matters/National Security Advisors.
Ahmadian left Tehran on Tuesday morning for St. Petersburg to participate in a meeting of high representatives of BRICS countries in charge of security issues, scheduled for September 10-12.
The high-profile official is to meet top Russian authorities to discuss the most important developments in the region.
Ahmadian is expected to exchange views on political, security, and economic issues with the Russian side.