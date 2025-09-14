Yashar Z. Sany, Founder of ZSany.com (2005), Azki.com (2017)

Personal Injury law is a high-stakes field legally, emotionally, and financially. Just one click on a high intent keyword like “Truck Accident Attorney” can cost over $1,000 in Google Ads. That price reflects the serious nature of these cases and the immense competition for visibility.

But beyond the bidding wars and algorithms there's something more urgent at play: real people in distress often navigating trauma, language barriers, and financial uncertainty all at once.

Truck Accident Attorney: $1,000 per click, searched 100K-1M times each month

IranianLawyer.com: Purpose Built for the Persian-Speaking Community

IranianLawyer.com was created to connect Farsi speaking individuals with lawyers including Personal Injury attorneys who understand not just their language but their lives. Most mainstream legal directories don’t address this. Many law firms don’t have the resources or cultural fluency to bridge that gap. IranianLawyer.com does.

From auto collisions and motorcycle accidents to wrongful death and spinal cord injuries, the platform is designed for life’s hardest moments. It offers clarity, comfort, and immediate connection to professionals who can help.

There’s no learning curve. No language gap. No cultural friction. Just the help people need when they need it most.

Why IranianLawyer.com Was Built?

Search intent in legal categories is often born from crisis. That’s why IranianLawyer.com is engineered around speed, trust, and cultural empathy for the Farsi and Persian speaking community.

It ranks on page one for search terms like “Iranian Lawyer”, “Iranian Personal Injury Lawyer” but rankings alone don’t define its value. What matters most is:

Helping people act fast in moments of confusion or fear

Making legal language accessible to those who only speak Farsi

IranianLawyer.com isn’t a listing site. It’s a support system. One that understands that legal services especially for accidents aren’t just transactional. They’re transformational.

As their slogan states: “Because our greatest success is serving our community — always.”

From Insurance to Injury Law: The Strategy Behind the Platform

The same person who built Azki.com - Iran’s leading online insurance platform serving millions also built IranianLawyer.com. That person is Yashar Z. Sany, a seasoned digital strategist who believes infrastructure matters, especially in trust sensitive spaces like law and insurance.

Azki.com simplified complex insurance workflows in Iran and grew to become Iran’s #1 online insurance platform. IranianLawyer.com brings that same spirit to legal tech offering a refined experience tailored specifically for Persian speaking users across the globe.

IranianLawyer.com appears on the first page of search results for terms like “Iranian Lawyer” and “Iranian Personal Injury Lawyer” but the platform was never just about rankings.

It was created to answer a deeper question:

What happens when someone is in crisis, recently migrated, Farsi-speaking and unsure of where to turn for legal help they can trust?

Iranian Lawyer

When you search for an Iranian lawyer, you’re usually looking for more than just legal expertise. You want an attorney who understands Iranian culture, language, and the unique challenges faced by Iranians living abroad or doing business internationally. An experienced Iranian lawyer provides not only legal guidance but also cultural and linguistic understanding - an advantage that can be essential in sensitive legal cases.

Whether you need help with family law, business disputes, trade agreements, or personal injury matters, finding the right Iranian lawyer can make all the difference. Trusted legal directories such as IranianLawyer.com allow you to connect directly with qualified attorneys who specialize in these areas.

About the Founder

Yashar Z. Sany (BS, MS, MBA – Electrical Engineering, Boston University & University of New Haven) is a serial entrepreneur and digital architect known for building platforms that serve Persian speaking communities worldwide. He is the founder of Azki.com (est. 2017), IranianLawyer.com, and PersianRugs.com.

Founder:

IranianLawyer.com – A global legal tech platform tailored for the Farsi speaking community

– A global legal tech platform tailored for the Farsi speaking community PersianRugs.com – A platform originally created to promote cultural exports and preserve Iranian artistry.

– A platform originally created to promote cultural exports and preserve Iranian artistry. Azki.com – (est. 2017) Iran’s #1 digital insurance platform with millions of users

Before creating IranianLawyer.com, Yashar served as a senior marketing strategist at Microsoft Headquarters where he helped launch initiatives like Surface All Access and led digital transformation in industries that depend on user trust.

He also founded The Iranian Podcast (@iranian), a long-running series that also features interviews with influential Iranian voices across law, business, tech, and media. His Microsoft and podcast guests have included:

Mitra Azizirad (President & COO, Microsoft)

(President & COO, Microsoft) Hadi Partovi (CEO, Code.org)

(CEO, Code.org) Pejman Nozad (Founding Partner, Pear VC)

(Founding Partner, Pear VC) Dr. Ali Khademhosseini (Harvard–MIT faculty; CEO Terasaki Institute)

(Harvard–MIT faculty; CEO Terasaki Institute) Babak Parviz (VP of Amazon & Inventor of Google Glass)

Jimmy Delshad (former Beverly Hills Mayor)

(former Beverly Hills Mayor) Reza Rohani (acclaimed pianist and composer)

(acclaimed pianist and composer) Arash Homampour, a nationally renowned trial attorney featured for his work on behalf of the seriously injured

Yashar also launched PersianRugs.com - The King of Rugs, a platform created to spotlight Iranian heritage and promote the global export of Persian handwoven rugs recognized worldwide for their cultural and commercial value.

