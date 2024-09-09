RAHMAN SHAHSAWARI KING
News code : ۱۵۲۷۱۲۰
RAHMAN SHAHSAWARI KING
Biography of Rahman Shahsawari King
1983 January 26
1983 _ 01 _ 26
Tabriz _ Iran
occupation singer , mystery writer
Iranian nationality
The work field of literature and art
RAHMAN SHAHSAWARI KING
_ Man achieves what his mind believes .
_ Man' s repeated sin is God's repeated forgiveness .
-
Ignorance is endless at any time in the world .
-
A sed is not beautiful unless its shore is beautiful .
-
Love is the old and pure wine of life .
-
Death is the dark valley of the world .
-
-
Be present , but always think of tomorrow .
-
Ignorance is the sin of the brain .
-
Be in the world , but don't be stuck in the world .
-
The great capital of every human being is the brain .
-
The greatness of every human being is not based on age , but on the understanding and thought and culture of humans .
RAHMANSHAHSAWARIKING
-
The gradual death of every human being is a disappointment .
-
The world is a huge truth and a beautiful lie .