Biography  of  Rahman  Shahsawari  King 

1983   January   26

1983 _ 01  _ 26  

Tabriz  _ Iran  

occupation  singer  ,  mystery  writer   

Iranian  nationality  

The  work  field  of  literature  and  art 

_  Man  achieves  what  his  mind  believes  .

_  Man' s  repeated  sin  is  God's  repeated  forgiveness  .

  • Ignorance  is  endless  at  any  time  in  the  world  .

  • A   sed  is  not  beautiful  unless  its  shore  is  beautiful  .

  • Love  is  the  old  and  pure  wine  of  life  .

  • Death    is  the  dark  valley  of the  world  .

  • Be  present ,    but  always  think  of  tomorrow .

  • Ignorance  is  the  sin of  the  brain  .

  • Be  in  the  world  ,  but  don't  be  stuck  in  the  world  .

  • The  great  capital  of every  human  being  is  the  brain  .

  • The  greatness  of  every  human  being  is  not  based  on  age ,   but  on  the  understanding  and  thought  and  culture of  humans  .

 

  • The  gradual  death  of  every  human  being  is  a  disappointment  .

    The  world  is  a  huge  truth  and  a  beautiful  lie  .

It  is  the  hope  of  tomorrow  that  brings   Yaldai  to  the  morning  every  night  .

