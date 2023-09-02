Persian Agent in Vancouver

According to https://www.IranianAgent.com/, having a roof over our head is one of the basic requirements for every human being. Now, think about having this opportunity in another country, or more than that, having a business abroad to increase the money that you have saved without doing anything special and with the least or zero amount of risk.

Facts about Vancouver

Vancouver, which is located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, is the most populous city in the province. It is the third-largest metropolitan area in Canada. The official languages are English and French, and it is a multicultural city.

Its beauty attracts many people to go there. It is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and a deep blue sea. It is one of the most suitable cities in the world to live in. Salmon is its local seafood. There are a lot of recreational centers that everybody can enjoy. It rains approximately 165 days a year. It rains a lot, making the city so interesting and romantic.

Although the cost of living is affordable, your budget shouldn’t be tight. The prices are high, but due to the high salaries people earn, everybody can afford the costs. The services the city offers are numerous and magnificent. Employment opportunities, health care centers, efficient and reliable transportation system and educational facilities are the benefits the city provides the people with.

Different neighborhoods in Vancouver

There is a wide variety of neighborhoods in Vancouver, which makes it suitable for different people with different amounts of income. On the condition that there is no limitation in your budget and you can afford the cost of luxury, you are recommended to opt for areas like Shaughnessy Heights, Shaughnessy, West Point Grey, Mackenzie Heights, University Hill, Dunbar Southlands, Kerrisdale, Musqueam Indian Reserve 2, Greektown, and Arbutus Ridge.

According to the census, the most affordable neighborhoods in Vancouver are Cascade Highlands, Fruit Valley, Kevanna Park, Lincoln, Northwood, Parkway East, Vancouver Heights, Bella Vista, Father Blanchet Park, and Carter Park. They are considered as the most affordable areas for those of you how are willing to pay less and save more. Overall, there is no need to fret about the amount of your income; Vancouver offers various opportunities for different people.

Persian Agents in Vancouver

Iranian Agents in Vancouver are the ones who can actually perform a miracle in this field. They are able to successfully negotiate and find the best choice according to your budget and interest in a special area. Their knowledge has been gained as a result of arduous training programs and doing a variety of projects in Vancouver.

Required steps to be a Top Agent

Since the market is so competitive, it is not an easy task for the one who is interested in working under the title of an Agent in Vancouver. They are required to go through so many steps, take various courses, pass many hard examinations and interviews in order to be certified and credited according to the world standards, the law, and regulations of the nation.

The first core requirement is their eligibility; they should have a valid and active real estate license. Moreover, they need to engage actively in the real estate business, not having a record of official sanctions involving unprofessional conduct. Their eligibility also includes not having filed for any recent or pending bankruptcy. What they are required to do include getting a real estate license, joining a local Agents’ association, paying a one-time application fee, and paying annual membership dues.

The details of the mentioned steps are as follows:

Obtaining the license, they need to fulfill their state’s educational requirements, pass the licensing exam, submit fingerprints and a background check, and pay any associated licensing fees to their state’s real estate commission.

Then, they should join one of the National Association of Agents’ local real estate associations.

After the Board of Directors of their local association has officially accepted them and approved their brokerage’s membership, they must pay a one-time application fee and any prorated membership fees.

Once they have become an Agent, they need to pay a special amount of annual fee to remain an active member of their local association.

Having accomplished all the things mentioned, they can work as an Agent who is different from an Agent regarding the Code of Ethics.

An Agent and Code of Ethics

It is often seen that these two titles are used interchangeably. Both Agents and Agents require a wealth of skills although they are different in terms of their educational qualifications. The fact is that an Agent can take different roles like working as a real estate broker, property manager, salesperson, appraiser, or a counsellor. They need to be a member of National Association of Agents to be qualified. They need to go through some coursework, pass the license exam, and hold the Code of Ethics which makes the Agents put their clients’ interests in priority.

As the word “Ethics” conveys, they should care about moral principles and rules of behavior. It includes a financial and legal duty, which is called fiduciary, to their clients. They are required to be loyal and cooperate with the competitors in an honest way both in advertising and statements. No interference is acceptable in the affairs and duties of another Agent and their client especially when they are engaged in an exclusive relationship. Code of Ethics includes 17 articles, showing the Agents’ duties toward their clients, the public, and the other Agents.

Code of Ethics and the clients

Regarding the invaluable elements of the Code of Ethics, the clients’ satisfaction must be provided. That is why, Iranian Agents in Canada:

promote their clients’ interests before their own and treat all parties involved honestly;

avoid exaggerating, misrepresenting, or withholding facts about the property or transaction that are within the scope of their real estate license;

cooperate with other brokers when it is in their client’s best interest;

disclose to their client if they are working with another member of their existing client’s family.

avoid providing professional services regarding a property they have an interest in, unless it is disclosed to the client.

receive the client’s consent and knowledge before accepting any form of payment or commission.

disclose to all parties and receiving consent from their client if a payment is to be received from more than one party involved in a transaction.

Keep personal funds and clients’ funds separated.

Ensure all agreements are clearly and understandably communicated between/ among all parties involved in a transaction, and that each party receives a copy of each agreement.

Code of Ethics and the public

An in-depth analysis of the Code of Ethics depicts the fact that Iranian Agents should keep some important issues in their mind regarding their responsibility to the public. They should …

refrain from discriminating against any person based on race, color, religion, sex, physical and mental disability, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity;

competently abide by standards of practice in their real estate discipline, and not provide services they are unqualified for;

remain truthful in their advertising and marketing materials;

not practice law if they are not authorized to do so;

present all evidence and cooperate if charged with unethical practice.

Code of Ethics and the other Agents

According to the facts of the Code of Ethics, real estate is a teamwork. So, it is necessary to care about all the important points to let the deal go more smoothly on a team. Iranian Agents

refrain from making false or misleading statements about other real estate professionals;

do not interfere in another Agent’s contractual relationships;

handle disputes with other Agents through arbitration instead of litigation.

Paying close attention to all the elements of Code of Ethics can ease and also accelerate the process of purchasing or selling a property, no matter whether it is residential or commercial.

Buying a house in Vancouver (VAN)

Buying a house in Vancouver requires Agents to go through some steps to close the deal successfully. In brief, he things they should do include researching homes for sale, helping the client find a mortgage lender, coordinating a property tour, putting in the offer, assisting with the Home Inspection and Negotiating repairs, and conducting a final walk-through and attending the closing.

Although the approaches should be chosen on a case-by-case basis, the details of the mentioned stages are as follows:

To know what the client wants, they both meet in person and talk on the phone to discuss some points like budget, ideal square footage, bedroom/bath number, backyard size, neighborhood, and more of the like. Then, Iranian Agents do research to find something that meets their client’s criteria.

They put you in touch with a trusted lender and guide you to catch what you want and answer every kind of question you have.

They provide you with a list of properties for sale and let you know the best offers. Then, they set a time to tour the home. It is time-consuming and difficult to organize especially when you are offered different choices.

Having selected the desired home, Iranian Agents do research to decide on a fair offer price. They compare the properties to ensure the offer you present is in-line with the purchase price or not.

After signing the contract, the property should be inspected to see whether the house has any defects or not. If yes, the Iranian Agent negotiates the cost of repairs with the seller’s agent.

The Agent checks everything to make sure all the promises were kept and there is nothing left undone. If there is something needing more time to be done, the closing needs to be delayed.

Selling a house in Vancouver

Selling a house in Vancouver is an arduous task and so challenging given the fact that the seller wants to sell his/her property at the highest price and the buyer wishes the opposite. So, it is crucial for the Agents to be creative to come up with the best solution to satisfy both parties. On a general basis, they should determine and ask price, stage the home, put the home on the market, schedule showings and open houses, market the property, negotiate the offer, order the property inspection, negotiate repairs, and schedule and attend the closing. Now, let’s getting more familiar with the details.

Selling a house in Vancouver in detail

Selling a house is a detail-oriented job. Ignoring or overlooking any small point can bring both the client and the Agent irreparable consequences. Let’s see what they do.

Iranian Agents do market research, analyze the sales, and review comparable properties. They care about all the points like the neighborhood, the price per square foot, bedroom/ bathroom number, and many more points.

They need to make the house appealing to the potential buyers, so they guide you which pieces of furniture should remain in your home and which should be removed. They document everything including the square footage of each room.

Having documented everything, Iranian Agents post the listing including the photos of the property with the description to the real stage database.

They are available around the clock to show your house to the buyers. They arrange your schedule with the buyer’s schedule and their agent’s schedule.

Iranian Agents spend a considerable amount of money for out-of-pocket expenses marketing your property including posting on social media, digital advertising campaigns, print advertising, and networking. It is expensive and time-consuming for them but necessary.

They often negotiate the price offered. They should provide evidence of why you should or shouldn’t take the offer.

After the price has been accepted, they should fix a time which is best for you, the inspector, the buyer, and the buyer’s agent.

If the inspector finds some problems that need repairing, the Agent reviews the repairs and decide which should be paid by whom, namely you or the buyer.

Having accomplished all the mentioned points, the Agent is responsible to fix and set a closing time, date, and location for the buyer’s attorney, seller’s attorney, buyer, seller, and buyer’s agent to make everything done.

Wrapping up

An Agent must be a problem solver as well as a self-motivated entrepreneur. Honesty and integrity in addition to interest in houses and architectures shouldn’t be ignored. They need to have the tenacity to pursue everything in this competitive market. If you want to make substantial profits and make no loss, have complete reliance on them and let them enable you to attain what you have always wished for.

