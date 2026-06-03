Maritime Pressure Has Not Disrupted Iran’s Trade Flows

Abdolkarim Hashemi Nakhle Ebrahimi, the MP representing eastern Hormozgan Province and a member of the Parliament’s Planning and Budget Commission, said maritime restrictions and disruptions have had an impact on shipping activities as well as imports and exports at Iranian ports, but have not succeeded in causing major disruptions to the country’s trade exchanges.

Speaking to ILNA, he said Iran benefits from extensive borders and a variety of trade routes, while both large and small ports across the country remain operational.

He added that trade exchanges have continued through numerous vessels despite the current conditions and have not been halted.

Hashemi Nakhle Ebrahimi said public cooperation has played an important role in sustaining economic activity, noting that commercial operations and trade exchanges at ports across the country have continued with the support of the people.

He further stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had failed to achieve his objectives and would not be able to impose what arrogant demands on Iran.

The lawmaker said Iran has demonstrated resilience over the past 47 years and has continued to neutralize the impact of sanctions despite ongoing pressure.

He also said neighboring countries have not withdrawn from trade with Iran, arguing that many regional traders are economically linked to the Iranian market and that commercial exchanges with neighboring states continue through various channels.

Referring to trade relations with the United Arab Emirates, Hashemi Nakhle Ebrahimi said commercial cooperation with the UAE is continuing indirectly.

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