Mehran border crossing resumes commercial activities after 2 weeks

The Director General of Customs of Ilam Province announced that the Mehran border crossing has resumed its commercial activities and export of goods after 2 weeks.

After a short break after Arbaeen rituals, the commercial activities of Mehran customs resumed on Saturday, Sohrab Kamari elaborated.

Businessmen of the province and other parts of the country can export their commercial goods as of Saturday from the Mehran border crossing to Iraq.

 

