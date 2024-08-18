Iran second largest producer of dates in world: official
The chairman of the National Date Association of Iran said that Iran, after Egypt, is the second largest producer of dates in the world, announcing that the country stands at the first rank in terms of variety of dates.
Mohsen Rashid Farrokhi stated that 1.350 million tons of fresh dates are produced annually in the country on average.
He put the per capita consumption of the dates in the country at 7.5 kg.
Of total dates produced annually in the country, 70 percent of which is consumed in the country while the remaining 30 percent is exported overseas, Rashid Farrokhi added.