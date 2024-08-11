Iran lawmakers reform PTA between Tehran, Jakarta

The Majlis removed those inconsistencies found earlier by Iran’s Guardian Council, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

It was in mid-May that the Iranian Parliament approved the preferential trade agreement between Tehran and Jakarta.

Under the PTA, Iran lowers tariffs on imports of some products like textile, and processed food and pharmaceuticals from Indonesia, while Jakarta gives easier and further access to its markets for Iranian products, foreign media have reported from Jakarta a year ago.

