Iran-Turkiye trade reaches $1.3b in Q1 2024

Trade exchanges between Iran and Turkiye have reached $1.364 billion in the first three months of 2024, according to the latest update by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

According to TURKSTAT, Turkiye’s exports to Iran in the mentioned period reached $817 million, recording a 16 percent increase compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Turkiye exported over $701 million worth of products to the Islamic Republic in the first three months of 2023.

