Top 41st FIFF Officials Meet Omani Delegation

A visiting Omani delegation held talks with Director of 41st Fajr International Film Festival and Head of 41st FIFF International Section, Raed Faridzadeh.

The Omani delegation headed by Director of the Department of Theater and Cinema of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, Jalila Al-Mahdi and Omani Cinema and Theater Director, Yousuf Al Balushi voiced their happiness for attending in the 41st FIFF, expressing hope that the two countries relations could be expanded in all-arenas, art and culture in particular.

The Director of Theater and Cinema Department of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth also invited the Iranian cinematographers to cooperate with Oman to have joint productions in the field of theater and film.

In the meantime, Al Balushi underscored that holding several festivals in the fields of theater, film, music, poetry and visual arts in Iran, indicates the significance of art among Iranian officials.

Al Balushi noted that such festivals in Iran is a great venue to introduce Iranian art and culture to other countries.

The Omani director hailed the atmosphere of Fajr International Film Festival and the reception of this international cinematic event by people.

He also expressed hope that his next work could participate in the 42nd edition of FIFF in Iran.

Al Balushi noted that the people of Oman are very interested in Iranian films, but unfortunately, no films from Iranian cinema have been screened in Oman in recent years, and the cinema lovers of Oman follow Iranian films through television channels or downloading them online.

Amini, for his part, welcomed the idea of producing joint films between Iran and Oman.

Director of 41st FIFF also suggested to hold Iranian film weeks in Oman and expressed hope that this event could be the beginning of artistic cooperation between the two countries in the field of film production and screening.

Amini also welcomed the presence of Omani filmmakers in the next editions of the Fajr International Film Festival.

endNewsMessage1