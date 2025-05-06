From Azki.com to Microsoft: X-CEO Makes Marketing Move

Yashar Z. Sany, founder of Azki.com, after remarkable successes in Iran's online insurance industry, took on the role of Marketing Manager at Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle.

This transition from an innovative startup in Iran to one of the largest technology companies in the world showcases his abilities in marketing and strategic leadership.

Founder of Azki.com

Azki.com, one of the pioneers of online insurance platforms in Iran, was founded by Yashar Z. Sany. The platform quickly brought about a significant transformation in the insurance industry by offering innovative solutions that simplified and expedited the process of purchasing and managing insurance policies.

Drawing on his experience in launching and managing startups, he was able to make Azki one of the most successful brands in the online insurance market.

A move to Marketing at Microsoft Headquarters

After Azki, he joined the marketing team at Microsoft. At Microsoft, he was responsible for strategic marketing for various programs such as Surface All Access and Xbox All Access.

This program, which enabled customers to access Surface devices through monthly payments, allowed Microsoft to attract a broader range of customers.

Changing the Way Surface Devices Are Purchased

Surface All Access was one of the innovative programs Microsoft introduced to make accessing Surface devices easier. This program allows customers to purchase Surface devices, including Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Book, through monthly payments without requiring an upfront payment. This flexible payment model is especially appealing to those who prefer not to pay a large lump sum.

One of the unique features of Surface All Access was that, in addition to the Surface devices, a Microsoft 365 subscription was also provided. This subscription includes essential tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, enabling users to fully utilize the Microsoft ecosystem. This made Surface devices not just hardware products, but tools that seamlessly integrated with Microsoft's software and services.

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Yashar Z. Sany, using his experience in blending technology and marketing, was able to introduce Microsoft's programs to new audiences and contribute to the growth of Surface device sales and the expansion of Microsoft 365 subscriptions.

One of the key achievements of this program was the significant increase in Surface device sales among customers who were unable to pay large sums upfront. Surface All Access helped Microsoft reach new market segments, particularly among students, young professionals, and small businesses.

Transferring Experience, Creating the Future

Yashar Z. Sany has recently launched a podcast where he shares his experiences and expertise in marketing and podcasting with others.

In this podcast, he provides key insights, professional tips, and practical solutions to help listeners enhance their skills in these areas and achieve greater success.

Additionally, he aims to create an educational and inspirational space by exploring the latest marketing and podcasting trends, making it valuable for entrepreneurs, content creators, and enthusiasts in these fields.

Through the founding of the Iranian Podcast (IranianOfTheDay.com), he seeks to amplify the proud and inspiring voice of Iranians to the world, a voice that carries a message of hope, greatness, and the rich culture of this ancient land.

