Persepolis found a private buyer

Farzad Vajihi: Persepolis team, as the biggest and most popular club in Asia, can acquire the best coaches and football players, but this issue requires courage and avoiding rent in handing over.

According to the Iran news agency, while the government has been insisting on handing over the Sorkhabi club for the past month and has introduced Shasta and Bank Mellat for Persepolis club in two stages, but the handing over of this club is still undecided.

On March 30, 2024, the transfer of the Persepolis club block was supposed to be done in over-the-counter to Bank Mellat, but it was not done without announcing the details. Now the biggest Iranian trader wants to buy Persepolis club.

Pointing out that Persepolis Club, as one of the biggest and most popular clubs in the world, deserves to have great players, Farzad Vajihi said: Currently, great players like Ronaldo are playing in Saudi Arabian clubs, why should Iranian teams not host great players in the world?

Emphasizing that handing over big football clubs to banks and state-owned companies has no achievement except corruption and weakening of football, he added: I am ready to buy Persepolis club and pay all its debt and make it profitable after one year.

This great trader of the financial markets stated: This club deserves to have a large and modern dedicated stadium that I will start building such a stadium at the first opportunity and activate the football school of this club in all age groups and the best coaches and players in the world. I will bring to Tehran.

He added: I promise that after a few years, more than half of Persepolis football players will become legionnaires and become the arm of the national team to win the Asian Nations Cup. These are not dreams, but goals that, with a suitable choice and avoiding rent, can bring lasting happiness to football fans and the progress of football in our country.

At the moment, Esteghlal and Persepolis clubs are in a bad situation, on the one hand, they are in debt, and they cannot acquire suitable players despite the heavy debt. On the other hand, the statutes of these two clubs still need amendments, which are possible only through the transfer of the club.

