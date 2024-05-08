A Statement from a number of NGOs On US Campus protests

This statement has been drafted by the Organization for Defending Victims of Violence and has been endorsed by the subsequent non-governmental organizations and institutions following the recent incident in the American universities:

The mass killings of over 34,000 people in Gaza, predominantly women and children, along with the blockade imposed by Israel that resulted in the displacement and starvation of over a million Gazans, has sparked widespread demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian people on university campuses throughout the United States including Columbia University, the University of Texas, and Emory University. These peaceful assemblies and legitimate exercise of the right to freedom of expression and the students' calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military assistance for Israel and university divestment from arms suppliers, have faced harsh crackdowns including mass suspensions, evictions from university housing, and arrests of students, professors, legal observers, and journalists covering these events. Since April 18, more than 700 protesters have been arrested on US campuses, with nearly 200 arrests occurring just on Saturday. The police have used even chemical irritants and tear gas to disperse protests, with officers equipped in riot gear and mounted on horseback forcefully dispersing demonstrations at the University of Texas. There are even videos of officers knocking professors to the ground for just trying to support the students.

The use of police force to break up these protests has been criticized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) executive director Afaf Nasher, who argued that the oppressive measures undermine academic freedom. Civil rights advocates and NGOs, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch, have also raised concerns about the mass arrests and their impact on freedom of speech.

The right to peaceful assembly enshrined in Article 20 of UDHR and Article 21 of ICCPR guarantees the individuals freedom to express their dissent on government policies. Criticism of the actions or policies of the Israel is not anti-Semitic in itself and should not be used as a pretext to shut down such protests.

As NGOs devoted to the promotion of Human Rights, it is our duty to demand the lifting of suspension and protection of fundamental freedoms for the US students. The United States should cease its unconditional support of the Israel which according to several UN officials and experts is committing genocide and other international crimes in the besieged Gaza.

