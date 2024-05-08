Iranian Labour News Agency

Providing Free Counselling Services to Students, Staff and Academia of US Universities

Following the recent violence of the US police against the students and professors of the universities of the country, which has caused severe psychological consequences for the students and the academia, the Organization for Defending Victims of Violence (ODVV), in line with its humanitarian missions and supporting victims of violence, is ready to offer FREE psychological and psychotherapy services by the mental health specialists of the rehabilitation department of the organization in the form of virtual meetings.

 

 

