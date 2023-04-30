Local police chief killed by unknown gunmen in Iran
The local police chief of Saravan was shot to death by anonymous individuals driving a car, a provincial official has announced.
Governor of Saravan Saeed Tajlili said on Sunday that Lieutenant Colonel Ali-Reza Shahraki had been assassinated earlier in the day when he was inside his own car at a crossroad in Saravan.
Shahraki's wife was seriously injured in the attack, said the governor, adding that an investigation was launched to identify perpetrators.
Saravan is a city in southeastern Iran in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
