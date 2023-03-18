Iranian president inaugurates major subway projects in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has inaugurated five new stations and 11 kilometers of new subway lines in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The launch of the new projects in the Tehran Metro system came in a ceremony on Saturday attended by Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and a number of city council members.

The projects covered stations in the middle parts of lines 6 and 7 of the Tehran Metro including Laleh Park, Kargar Street, Haft-e-Tir, Valiasr squares, and Shahid Dadman Street.

Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company said the projects had cost some 30 trillion rials (nearly $64 million).

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said the project opened on Saturday and brought the length of Tehran’s metro railway to 257 kilometers with 148 stations, adding that length will reach 491 kilometers with 330 stations in the future.

