The Turkish San Mamar Union's Vice-President, Mehmet Amin, and the international relations advisor to this union, Uighur Moodoglu, in an exclusive interview with ILNA discussed the situation of workers in Turkey.

Over the past few months, Turkey has witnessed severe inflation and rising prices, what do you think about the impact of these developments on the labor class in Turkey?

Unfortunately, today’s economic situation in Turkey is not good, and life is difficult for laborers because the inflation rate is so high. So the main priority should be to stop inflation.

What does your labor union think about the upcoming elections in Turkey?

According to the polls, Erdoğan is the only available option that can be responsive to the current problems.

What do you think about the asylum crisis and its impact on the labor class situation in Turkey?

We still believe that asylum seekers should be supported and until the rebuilding of Syria, we must host them. There is a little gap in the unions regarding this issue.

