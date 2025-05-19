Iran not to stop uranium enrichment under any circumstances

Regarding recent remarks made by US negotiator Witkoff on Iran’s enrichment activities, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that the idea of halting uranium enrichment, as an integral part of Iran’s natural nuclear cycle, is absolutely unacceptable.

"Enrichment is not a fantasy that Iran can be asked to stop or suspend. It is a technology and a necessity that ensures the uninterrupted functioning of Iran’s nuclear industry," he asserted.

