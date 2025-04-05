Pezeshkian sacks vice president for parliamentary affairs

In a decree issued to the vice-president, Shahram Dabiri, on Saturday, the president said that after reviewing a report on Dabiri’s trip, he had decided to terminate him.

Given the many economic hardships faced by the public, extravagant trips by officials, even if covered by personal income, are “not defendable and justifiable and run contrary to a minimalist lifestyle expected of Iranian officials,” the president said.

“[Our] longtime friendship and your invaluable services at the Vice-Presidency for Parliamentary Affairs do not preclude prioritizing adherence to honesty, justice, and the promises made to the people,” Pezeshkian said.

