Araqchi calls for cementing Iran-Uruguay ties
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has congratulated Mario Lubetkin on his appointment as new foreign minister of Uruguay, emphasizing the use of available opportunities to cement ties between Iran and Uruguay.
The top Iranian diplomat extended congratulations to Lubetkin in a message in Spanish language on Friday, a day before the new Uruguayan government takes office.