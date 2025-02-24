Araghchi meets with Armenian, Bahrani counterparts in Geneva
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held meeting talks Armenian and Bahrani counterparts on the sidelines of a UN meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.
Araghchi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on his visit to Geneva to take part at two UN meetings in the Swiss city.
The top Iranian diplomat also held talks with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia while in Geneva.
Araghchi also met and held talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Geneva on Monday.