Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 168 convicts
News code : ۱۵۹۷۵۸۷
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed that 168 convicts will be pardoned or their sentences will be commuted on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.
Nematullah Beiranvandi said that the head of the Governmental Discretionary Punishments Organization had submitted the list of pardoned convicted to the head of the organization who is also the deputy minister of justice.