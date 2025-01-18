Iran’s top officials hold meeting on Saturday
The heads of three power branches of the Iranian government held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the most important affairs in the country.
The regular Saturday meeting of the heads of three power branches was hosted by the head of the executive branch of the government President Masoud Pezeshkian with the participation of heads of the legislative and legal branches Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei, respectively.