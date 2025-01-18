FM Araghchi says nature of Iran-Russia agreement is economic

Expressing hope that signing the comprehensive strategic joint agreement between Iran and Russia will pave the way for developing cooperation in economic, political, and cultural fields, Araghchi elaborated on the details of the recently-singed agreement by Iranian and Russian presidents in Moscow, according to a report on Saturday.

The agreement also covers cultural, scientific, judicial, legal, and communication, fields and will also create a comprehensive view of the relations between the two countries, he stated.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin signed the joint comprehensive strategic agreement in a ceremony in the Kremlin Palace on Friday.

