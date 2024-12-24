Tehran, Moscow stress importance of bilateral media ties
Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has met with Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to reiterate the importance of deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.
Emphasizing the importance of growing relations between Iran and Russia, especially in the field of media, Jalali said in a meeting with Zakharova on Monday that 2024 was a turning point in relations between the two countries.
He said that cooperation and joint activities between Iran and Russia increased in all fields in 2024, adding that a successful example was expanded cooperation within the BRICS alliance.