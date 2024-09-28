Iran terms monster of Zionism threat to entire world

Kan'ani posted an image of a monster on his X account on Saturday, stating that the monster of Zionism poses a threat to the entire world.

He considered the role of nations in supporting Palestine and Lebanon as key and decisive amidst the inaction of governments and international forums, especially the United Nations Security Council, in response to the horrific and unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon, and the extensive military, political, and economic support provided by the United States to this criminal regime.

He underlined that the whole world will face the consequences of their inability against the crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the near future.

