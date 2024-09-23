Iran president congratulates Saudi king, crown prince on National Day
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the Saudi king and crown prince on the country’s National Day.
Pezeshkian sent separate messages on Monday to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.
The Iranian president congratulated them on Saudi National Day which is celebrated on September 23 to commemorate the proclamation that renamed the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932.