Pezeshkian calls for unity, cohesion among Islamic Ummah
Referring to his recent trip to Iraq, President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote two Arabic and Kurdish notes on his X social media account that the goals pursued during the three-day trip to the friendly neighboring country of Iraq were unity, cohesion, and solidarity.
He added that 14 cooperation MoUs were signed between Iran and Iraq during this trip.