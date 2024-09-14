Sanctioning states to regret their irrational actions: Kan’ani
In reaction to the successful launch of Chamran-1 research satellite, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that sanctioning countries once again have received the clear response to their irrational actions.
In a post on his X account, Nasser Kan’ani wrote, “I seize this opportunity to congratulate all dear Iranians, Iranian scientists and researchers and especially those involved in successful launch of the Chamran-1 research satellite by Qaem-1000 satellite and its placement in an orbit of 550 km from the Earth.”
The irrational and illogical sanctioning countries have once again received clear response to their irrational actions, he said, adding that Iran is a logical, powerful and constructive actor and sanctioning countries are better to rationalize their behavior and speech.