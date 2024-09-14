Negotiations must be based on mutual respect not pressure: Iran FM
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Islamic Republic has never abandoned “constructive dialogue” with the West, but emphasized that negotiations must be based on mutual respect rather than threats and pressure.
His comments came in response to new sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries against Iran.
"It is surprising that Western nations still do not understand that sanctions are a failed tool. They cannot impose their intents on Iran through these measures," the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday.
Araghchi pointed out that both in nuclear negotiations and other matters; the West’s reliance on sanctions has proven to be ineffective.