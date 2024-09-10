Iran determined to defend its rights in disputed gas field: Official

Abed told reporters on Tuesday that Iranian officials attach paramount importance to the development of the Arash gas field.

Both Iran and Kuwait enjoy interests in the gas field, he said.

The Islamic Republic must follow up on its interests in the gas field, the official said, adding that the country will not give up its rights in this regard.

Abed went on to say that the priority must be given to the gas field.

He noted that it is the inalienable right of Iranians to benefit from the joint gas fields.

