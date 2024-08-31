Iran wants expansion of all-out ties with OIC members rebukes Zionists Gaza genocide in Yaoundé meeting

Asadollah Eshragh-Jahromi made the remarks in the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the capital of Cameroon Yaoundé, noting that the Israeli regime’s destabilizing actions are a major obstacle to cooperation among Islamic countries.

The 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC was held in Yaoundé on Thursday and Friday under the theme of “Development of Transport and Communications Infrastructure within the OIC Framework: A Key Tool in the Fight against Poverty and Insecurity.”

Eshragh-Jahromi expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the aggression and barbaric crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip during the past eleven months, as well as the recent terrorist act of assassinating Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, calling for decisive stance by the international community and the OIC to stop the war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide and to hold the regime accountable for its crimes.

