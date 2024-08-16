Iranian envoy meets Tajikistan's interior minister in Dushanbe
Iran's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian has met with Tajik Interior Minister, Lieutenant-General Ramazan Rahimzadeh in Dushanbe.
During the meeting on Thursday, Rahimzadeh highlighted the growing cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan and discussed regional developments as well as shared challenges.
He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Interior Ministry of the two countries, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, combating extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and human trafficking.