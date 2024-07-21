Iranian FM spokesman strongly condemns Zionist regime’s attacks on Hudaydah Port Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, saying the oppressed, but strong, people of Yemen are paying the price for their noble support of the innocent people, including women and children of Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the attacks, which led to the destruction of the civilian infrastructure of Hudaydah Port and the martyrdom and injury of many Yemenis, shows the savage nature of the child-killing Israeli regime.

Kanaani further warned about the risk of an escalation of tension and the spillover of the war across the region as a result of dangerous adventurism by the Zionists.

Kanaani also described the continuous killing and all-out siege of the defenseless residents of the Gaza Strip as the main root-cause of the current tensions in the region and added that peace will not return to West Asia as long as the Zionist regime's aggression continues in Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip.

Kanani noted that the Zionist regime and its supporters, including the US government, are directly responsible for the dangerous and unpredictable consequences of the continuation of crimes in Gaza as well as the adventuristic attacks on Yemen.

He prayed for divine reward for the martyrs of Saturday’s attacks on Yemen's Hudaydah Port and wished patience for their families and swift recovery for the injured.

