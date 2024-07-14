Iran Dismisses Accusation of Involvement in AMIA Bombing

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the unsubstantiated comments made by the justice minister of Argentina and the statement of the office of the country’s president that have accused Iranian nationals of involvement in the AMIA bombing.

Extending sympathies to the bereaved families on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the incident, Kanaani said discovering the truth and finding a definitive solution to this case is only possible by keeping the relevant parties of Argentina away from political purposes and refusing to be influenced by third parties’ interference, the ministry’s website reported.

He called on the Argentine authorities to avoid hostile statements and actions against Iran, urging them not to compromise Argentina’s national interests and bilateral relations for the sake of anti-Iran scenarios of the Israeli-US axis of evil.