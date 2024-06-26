Saudi Arabia refuses to allow Iranian pilgrims vote in presidential poll

This was announced on Wednesday while Mohsen Eslami, the spokesman of Iran’s Election Headquarters, had said that Iran had provided the necessary arrangements for Iranian Hajj pilgrims to vote.

Iranian pilgrims have repeatedly requested ballot boxes.

The upcoming elections are taking place due to the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and some other officials were also on the helicopter when it crashed.

