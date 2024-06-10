BRICS meeting starts with paying respect to late President Raisi
BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting has kicked off in Russia with observing a moment of silence for Iran’s late President Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash last month.
The two-day meeting, which started on Monday, is held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod with Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in attendance.
The participants paid tribute to the deceased Iranian high-profile officials who were martyred in the copter crash.
This is the first meeting of BRICS foreign ministers since the expansion of the organization in 2023.