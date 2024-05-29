Iran acting FM holds talks with Kuwaiti FM

Bagheri Kani wrote about his telephone call with Abdullah Ali Al Yahya in a post in Farsi, on his X media account on Wednesday.

He wrote that in the telephone conversation that he had expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the condolence messages of the Emir and the Prime Minister of Kuwait and their attendance in the international commemoration ceremony of the Martyrs of Service.

Many ceremonies has been held in the world to commemorate late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation who were martyred in a copter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19.

