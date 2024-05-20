Supreme Leader appoints VP Mokhber as head of Executive

The Supreme Leader announced the appointment on Monday, a day after President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying team were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message of condolence, in which he said that Mokhber will take over the Executive based on Article 131 of the Iranian Constitution. He also tasked Mokhber and head of the two other branches of the Iranian government, namely the judiciary chief and parliament speaker, to prepare for elections to choose a new president within 50 days at most.

No disruption in administration of country

In an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday, Mokhber called on members of the cabinet to continue working as confidently and strongly as before to serve the people.

He said that the country’s system is well-established and strong, and there will be not be the smallest problem in administration of the country.

endNewsMessage1