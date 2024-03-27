Iran will not hesitate to support Palestine: Supreme Leader

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Tuesday.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised the resistance of the people of Gaza in the face of Zionist crimes and brutalities which he said are being perpetrated with the full support of the West.

The Supreme Leader said that this “historical patience” is a huge phenomenon that has truly honored Islam and made the issue of Palestine the first issue of the world.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the genocide in Gaza saddens every conscientious individual.

The Hamas chief, for his part, appreciated the support of the Iranian people and government for the cause of Palestine and offered a report about the latest developments in Gaza.

Noting that the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation destroyed the myth of invincibility of the Zionist regime, Haniyeh added that the war in Gaza is a world war and the US government is the main partner in this crime.

He assured the Supreme Leader that in spite of all the genocide and brutalities in Gaza, the Gazans and the resistance forces will not let the enemy achieve their goals.

