Resistance disrupted all US calculations in West Asia: Ayatollah Khamenei

"The strength of the resistance disrupted the Americans' miscalculations for this region," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech on Wednesday to mark the Persian New Year.

"Neither the Americans, nor the Westerners, nor the countries of the region knew the power of resistance, but now they know it," he said.

The Supreme Leader said the Israeli regime's war on Gaza, which has killed over 31,900 Palestinians since October 7, has proven the "righteousness" of the Resistance Front against the Zionist regime.

"The formation of the Resistance Front is to face the continuous oppression of Zionist criminals," he stated. "The Resistance Front in West Asia must be strengthened day by day."

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the Israeli regime is in crisis and cannot find a way out of this crisis.

He explained that the occupying regime will face defeat regardless of whether it "stays in Gaza or leaves Gaza".

The Supreme Leader dedicated a large section of his speech to domestic issues and the economic challenges and opportunities facing the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the enemies have been seeking to bring Iran's economy to its knees, and called on the Iranian nation to "mobilize" and tap into the country's vast potential to help the economy thrive.

"In order for the country's economy to flourish, all the big and small gears must be set in motion," he said, describing the people's participation in the economy as key to success.

The Supreme Leader considered "hope and faith" as two primary factors driving Iran's national interests and steering the country towards a bright future.

He cautioned that the enemies have tried for years to magnify Iran's weaknesses and make the nation lose hope in the future through their propaganda campaign.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed on the importance of maintaining "national unity", and called on political parties and individuals with different social and political tastes to refrain from hatemongering.

