President Raisi congratulates championship of Iran's young volleyball players in Asia

President Ebrahim Raisi in a message congratulated the country's national youth volleyball team for their championship in Asia.

The Iranian president considered this honorable event "as another sign of the merit of the children of Islamic Iran and a promise of conquering the peaks of success by the country's promising and worthy youths".

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 in the final of 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship on Saturday and became champion.

Iran finished the 2023 Asian Men’s U16 Volleyball Championship unbeaten after seven wins in a row.

The Iranian team had previously beaten Japan, Saudi Arabia, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei in the tournament.

Winning the title came by the Iranian boys volleyball team in the final after they secured a place at 2024 FIVB U17 World Championship by advancing to the final yesterday.

The Asian championship was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Earlier on Saturday, Chinese Taipei beat Pakistan 3-1 to win third place.

