Supreme Leader condoles with Lebanon, Hezbollah chief on demise of Lebanese scholar

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message extended condolences to Hezbollah Secretary General over the passing of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nablusi.

In his message to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Khamenei offered condolences to Sheikh Al-Nablusi's family and the Lebanese and Palestinian fighters.

The Supreme Leader also prayed to the Almighty God to bestow forgiveness and blessing on him.

Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi was one of the well-known scholars of Lebanon and a prominent supporter of the Islamic resistance against the Zionist regime who passed away on Friday morning after a long illness.

