No need for trans-regional forces to ensure Persian Gulf security: IRGC navy comdr.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said that there is no need for trans-regional forces to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf given that Iran and neighboring countries are cooperating to guarantee the security of the strategic waterway.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri said that The Persian Gulf belongs to the countries of this region and they can establish its security themselves.

Visiting the Nazea'at region, the IRGC Navy commander added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome the strategic principle of the alliance and community of the countries of the Persian Gulf, and the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been de-escalation and has always proven this in practice.

He reiterated the good performance of the IRGC Navy's inherent mission in stabilizing the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz by the brave men of the IRGC Navy.

The Nazeaat Region is a collection of four islands, Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Siri in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz.

These islands are considered as the defense fortress of the Strait of Hormuz.

