Leader to receive group of women on Wednesday

During the meeting last year with a group of eulogists in Tehran, Supreme Leader promised women to have a meeting with them.

On the eve of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (PBUH), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ayatollah Khamenei will receive a group of educated and active women in cultural, social, and scientific fields here in Tehran on Wednesday.

Every year, Iranians commemorate Mother's Day on the 20th day of the lunar Islamic month of Jamadi al-Thani, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Hazrat Zahra (SA), also known as Fatemeh, is the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the wife of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia imam.

She is also the mother of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hossein (AS), the second and third Shia imams, respectively.

Hazrat Zahra (SA) is a role model for Muslim women.

